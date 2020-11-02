Kenya: Coronavirus Positivity Rate Hits 18.3% as Death Toll Nears 1000

1 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 1,395 COVID-19 infections picked from 7,635 samples screened within 24 hours marking an 18.3 per cent positivity rate, the highest recorded in recent days.

The country's case fatality rate steadied below 2 per cent with 996 fatalities recorded since April standing at 18.3 per cent. A total of 55,192 COVID-19 cases have been registered since March.

The death toll neared the 1000-mark after fifteen more virus-related fatalities were reported within 24 hours.

The health ministry also reported 1,087 recoveries raising the number of COVID-19 case cleared since the outbreak was confirmed in the country to 36,963.

