Sudanese Film "Goodbye Julia" Clinches Five Prizes From El Gouna Film Festival

1 November 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese long film project 'Goodbye Julia" has won five prizes in the recent El Gouna Film Festival.

The film is the work of Sudanese filmmaker Mohammad Alkurdofani and was directed by Amjad Abulela, a Sudanese film directer. It is a production of Station Films and was part of the films concerned with the development of the post- production phase.

The prizes collected by the film are: The best film project in the phase of development ($15.000), certificate of the El Gouna Cinema Platform, the New Century Prize ($10.000), the distribution guarantee prize from Mad Solutions, prize of Argo media Features ($30.000) and the Mentorship prize presented by IEFTA.

Mohammad Kordufani is a Sudanese filmmaker and producer based in Bahrain where he works as an aviation engineer. He had studied a course in independent filmmaking. He had produced his first short film "Gone For Good" in 2015. His second film was Njarkouk was first screened in the Carthage Cinema Days Festival in Morocco and won prize of the cinema screens network for the best short film. It also won the Hassan Shareef prize (the black elephant) for the best Sudanese film.

in 2017, in addition to a number of other awards.

Goodbye Julia is a fiction feature film about two women who represent the complicated relationship and differences between Northern and Southern Sudanese communities. The story takes place in Khartoum during the last years of Sudan as a united country.

The El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) is an annual film festival established in 2017, held in the Red Sea resort town of El Gouna, Egypt.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.