Kenya: President Kenyatta Says Behavioral Patterns to Inform Review of Coronavirus Containment Measures

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday appealed for strict adherence to COVID-19 containment measures to forestall the reinstatement of inter-county movement restrictions amid an increase in new infections.

President Kenyatta who made the pronouncement on Sunday during the celebrations of the Anglican Church of Kenya's 50th anniversary, noted government's decision will be informed by behavioral patterns..

"We are going through that very difficult time of saying now what do we do again, do we close up? But when I see the church itself following the protocols then we do not have to. If only people would observe and would be caring of their fellow citizens then it is possible to keep COVID-19 at bay and still be able to live and lead a normal live," he said.

The Head State emphasized that if all Kenyans could treat the pandemic seriously, the number of infections currently being reported in the country would be minimal and that the fatality rate would be significantly low.

Kenya on Saturday recorded its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases yet after 1, 395 people tested positive for the virus raising infections reported in the countru since March to 55,192.

"I only wish that this issue of personal responsibility would be taken at heart because truly we are facing a major challenge. I remember when we re-opened, we challenged people to take up the challenge of personal responsibility," he said.

He stressed that the compliance of the COVID-19 protocols especially keeping social distance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenya recorded an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in October with daily positivity rates spiking above 12 per cent as the number of fatalities maintained double-digit average.

The Ministry of Health has since sounded an alarm over the spike in the number of infections with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday noting that the country was experiencing its second wave.

He noted that the government was already mulling imposition of fresher restriction. The relaxation of some of the COVID-19 restriction measures by President Kenyatta in September has been attributed to the increase in the number of infections in the country.

The Head of State is on Wednesday set to chair the 6th Extraordinary session of the National and County Governments over the COVID-19 situation in the country to discuss the rising numbers and find mitigating measures.

The easing of some of the COVID-19 restriction measures in September has been attributed to the recent spike in the COVID-19 infections in the country with the number of political activities- where little or no precautionary measures are observed also been listed as a catalyst to the increased infections.