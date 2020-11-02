Nigeria's First Feature-Length Animated Film Set for Dec 11 Release Date

Hot Ticket Productions, a Nigerian mass media company involved in the production of movies and other forms of entertainment, has announced the date for the premiere of Nigeria's first feature-length animation film - Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters (LBMM).

The highly anticipated movie will start showing in cinemas across Nigeria and internationally on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The movie will flaunt the voices of some of Nigeria's finest actors - Kalu Ikeagwu, Patrick Doyle, Bimbo Akintola, Bola Edwards, and others. It will also feature fresh voices of 11 and 13-year-old Jessica and David Edwards. Popular music producer and songwriter, Clement 'DJ Klem' Kponu and, versatile film composer, Ava Momoh, are the brains behind LBMM's original 14-tracker album.

The CEO/Founder of Hot Ticket Productions and the film's Executive Producer and Producer, Blessing Amidu, reiterated the importance of exhilarating family-focused entertainment during this moment in history: "This year has been a tough one for the world.

"Families have had to deal with a global pandemic, economic challenges and civil unrests. As we approach the end of the year, it is important to provide some succour and means of escape and release for children and the entire family. We strongly believe that entertainment is a powerful tool for this.

We hope the fantastic universe of Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters will serve as a source of joy and laughter for Nigerian families and millions of people around the world, during the festive season and for many years to come.

It took 30 incredible talents and two years to make this movie. We are truly proud of the production and are privileged to have been able to tell a great Nigerian story."

LBMM is valued at approximately $1 million. Since the release of the first teaser in August 2020, interest for the movie has been steadily growing, especially amongst fans of animation, cartoons and Nollywood watchers. With scenes showing notable Nigerian landmarks and historical places such as Oloibiri, a community in Bayelsa State, where crude oil was first discovered in commercial quantity in 1956, it is expected that parts of the movie will serve as a flashback to Nigeria's early years.

Bisi Adetayo, the movie's talented Director also served as the lead animator. He referenced the power in the LBMM story. "We want to take everyone's imagination on a ride! It was a thrill to have incredible actors voice a powerful story and just let our creativity run free.", Adetayo shared.

According to PwC, the Nigerian entertainment and media industry will be worth 10 billion dollars by 2023, while Forbes reports that animation is currently fueling the emergence of a creative economy across the African continent.

With the release of Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters, Nigeria and its abundant supply of extraordinary talents is taking its rightful place at the forefront of this creative explosion.

Vanguard