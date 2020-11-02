Algeria: Referendum On Constitution Amendment - All Health Measures Taken in Polling Stations

31 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — All the material and health conditions to prevent and stem the Covid 19 pandemic have been set to enable 24 million Algerian voters to cast their ballots in Sunday's referendum on the amendment of the Constitution, said Saturday Chairman of the National Independent Authority of Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi.

Charfi, who visited certain polling stations in the capital, Algiers, said that the preparations for the referendum were "thorough" and that the polling stations were all equipped with the conditions and measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In anticipation of the referendum, the polling stations' supervisors attended training sessions by videoconference on the procedure to be followed throughout the electoral process, to prevent the spread of the pandemic and protect the health of voters.

This protocol encompasses all the stages relating to the organization of the referendum, including in the ANIE headquarters, in its municipal and provinces offices, polling stations, mobile stations as well as voting centers in the diplomatic and consular districts abroad.

With regard to the referendum for the national community established abroad, in particular in countries where stricter measures to stem the pandemic have been taken, the ANIE president said that all the polling stations, at our diplomatic representations, are prepared to welcome voters.

"The ambassadors and consuls of Algeria abroad are fully authorized to take the necessary measures and adapt to the conditions of each country," added Charfi.

Referring to the voter turnout rate in remote regions (mobile offices), Charfi announced an 11% an increase recorded on Saturday, compared to the previous elections at this stage.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.