Algeria: Constitutional Referendum - Vote of National Community Abroad Occurs in Good Conditions

Algiers — The vote of the national community established abroad in the referendum on the draft amendment of the Constitution is taking place in "good conditions," Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said Sunday.

The vote of the Algerian community living abroad is taking place since yesterday Saturday in "good conditions," said Boukadoum to the press, after fulfilling his electoral duty at the Ahmed Aroua school in Staoueli (West Algiers), recalling that the referendum operation resumed on Sunday across several countries hosting the Algerian community.

The minister described the constitutional referendum as "a new beginning and a key to new spaces for every citizen."

"This new Algeria renews itself with citizenship of all categories of society. There is neither governing nor governed. The ruler comes from the people," he continued, wishing, on this occasion, "a speedy recovery" to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune who is receiving care abroad.

Asked about the recent opening of a consulate in the occupied Sahrawi city of Laayoune, Boukadoum recalled that there is an international law, stressing that "the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is a member of the African Union (AU) and enjoys "full sovereignty over its territories.