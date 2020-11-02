Cote d'Ivoire: UK Statement Ahead of the Presidential Elections in Côte d'Ivoire On 31 October 2020

press release

London — Statement from Minister for Africa, James Duddridge ahead of the Presidential Elections in Côte d'Ivoire on 31 October 2020

Minister for Africa, James Duddridge said:

"As Côte d'Ivoire goes to the polls on Saturday 31 October, we urge all parties to ensure that the presidential elections are conducted in a peaceful and credible manner. The UK is a friend of Côte d'Ivoire. Côte d'Ivoire emerged from conflict in 2011, and is now contributing to peace and stability in the West Africa region. We want to support Côte d'Ivoire to maintain these hard-won gains, protect democracy, and promote good governance.

"We are concerned by the violence and loss of life in Côte d'Ivoire in the run up to elections this year. Further violence in recent weeks has exacerbated these concerns. We urge the Ivoirian authorities to ensure that all deaths and election-related violent incidents are properly investigated.

"We call on all parties to reduce tension, call for calm amongst their supporters, and refrain from violence. Doing so will allow the people of Côte d'Ivoire who wish to do so to express themselves and their choice at the ballot box."

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office