Rwanda: Volleyball - APR Beat Utb to Lift First League Title in Six Years

APR men's volleyball club have ended their six-year jinx to clinch the 2019/20 national volleyball league title after powering through the playoffs unbeaten.

The army side clinched the championship, and as result booked their slot into the 2021 CAVB Men's African Club Championships, following a closely contested five-set thriller on Saturday night.

#BREAKING: APR men's volleyball club have won their first league title since 2014 after beating UTB in a five-set thriller. pic.twitter.com/4fMlHN60sH

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 31, 2020

Elie Mutabazi's side won the tie-breaking fifth set 15-12 to deny UTB their first league title. The latter had fought back from a two-set deficit to go level 2-2 in an exciting final at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

APR took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19 before Fidele Nyirimana's men responded to claim the next two sets 25-13 and 25-23.

"The boys did exceptionally well throughout the playoffs, they deserve all the credit. We are deserving champions," APR coach Mutabazi told Times Sport in a post-game interview.

The champions' left-attacker, Theoneste Rwahama, was named as the man of the match in the final.

Meanwhile, UTB retained the women's league title, which they also won last year, after beating APR in the final. Rwanda Revenue Authority finished third, while Kigali Volleyball Club completed the top four.

On top of the trophy and medals, champion clubs in both categories also pocketed Rwf1 million in cash prize, while runners-up took home Rwf800,000.

Saturday

Men's final APR 3-2 UTB

Third Place REG 3-0 Gisagara

Women's final UTB 3-2 APR

Third place RRA 3-0 KVC