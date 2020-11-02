Kenya: Breakthrough in the Treatment of Brain Cancer

31 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Mburu

On October 11, Churchill Show comedian Ben Maurice aka Othuol Othuol died at Kenyatta National Hospital. Othuol succumbed to a brain tumour. He was the latest victim of brain tumours, which are proving difficult to treat.

In most cases brain tumours are diagnosed using the combination of MRI scan and the examination of a sample of tissue after surgery or biopsy.

This deadly disease may now be easier to nip in the bud with early and accurate diagnosis, thanks to a new diagnostic discovery by medical researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital, US.

Researchers developed a new blood test that can accurately detect genetic mutations that promote the growth of brain tumours in adults. "The test is easy to use, quick, and low cost," said Dr Bob Carter, the chief of neurosurgery at the hospital.

The findings were published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

