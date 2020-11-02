Kenya: City Motorists in Dilemma as Sonko, Badi Fight Over Parking Fees

Nairobi motorists are in dilemma over whom to pay parking fees to as City Hall and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) tussle over parking revenue.

Some motorists complain that they have been forced to pay the Sh200 daily parking fees twice per day or risk having their vehicles clamped for non-compliance.

At the heart of the problem are two online revenue collection platforms: *235# which is run by Governor Mike Sonko's axis and the *647#, operated by the NMS-Kenya Revenue Authority axis.

In July, NMS launched a new payment short code for use to pay for various services offered by the county and the revenue collected is managed by KRA.

The new unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) short code *647# was to replace the *235# that has been in use since June last year when Nairobi County government parted ways with JamboPay.

Services that are accessible to city residents as part of the Nairobi Revenue Service online platforms include parking, business permit, land rates, property management and market bill management, among others.

"Nairobi County is now unified under *647#. Dial and access a one stop platform for all your service delivery needs ranging from property management, land rates payments, market fees payments and parking fees payments," read the communication by NMS.

However, motorists have been left to feel the financial pinch as both platforms remain active and accepting payments.

Failure to do so, one is forced to pay for a Sh200 penalty together with the Sh200 daily parking fee in order to avoid being clamped.

"Dear customer, we sincerely thank those who continue to use *647# to pay for Nairobi County parking fees. Kindly note that penalties, clamping and impound charges will strictly be effected for vehicles not paid for using the *647# code. For any enquiries call 0709014747," read a message from NMS and KRA.

On the other hand, City Hall is also adamant that the same fee must be paid through their *235# platform.

"*235# Always Faster, Efficient and Reliable. We are in receipt of your parking payment of KES200.00 for (vehicle registration number). For feedback call 0703088900 or email feedback@nairobicitycounty.ke," reads an SMS from the county government to one of the motorists.

The same motorist complained that he was forced to also pay the same fee to NMS as both the *235# and *647# are all active.

"Hi (name of the motorist). Daily parking payment of ksh200.0 for vehicle (vehicle registration number) has been received on October 29, 2020. Transaction reference... .. Thank you," reads one from NMS/KRA.

Interestingly, City Hall in August, just after NMS had rolled out the *647# platform, urged Nairobi residents to use its platform, epayments.nairobi.go.ke powered by National Bank, to pay for services includes payment for all services except for parking.

The services include county bills, food handlers' certificate, single business permits, rent, land rates, market stalls, among others.

"Visit epayments.nairobi.go.ke, select the service you wish to pay from the available menu options then sign into your account if you wish to make payments not related to parking," read the communication from City Hall.

"You will receive a message on your phone prompting payment via M-Pesa. Alternatively, go to M-Pesa menu, select lipa na M-Pesa, select paybill and enter business number 367776 and the account number as provided online," added the communication.