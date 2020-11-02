Congo-Kinshasa: Sindika Dokolo, Husband of Isabel Dos Santos, Dies at 48

30 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — Congolese businessman and collector of African art, Sindika Dokolo, has died in Dubai.

Mr Dokolo, who was also married to Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos - the daughter former Angolan President Édouardo dos Santos - was the son of Augustin Dokolo, a Congolese businessman known for having established the country's first banking empire.

Mr Dokolo is said to have died in a diving accident in Dubai on October 29, 2020.

He was recently in the spotlight over the Luanda Leaks scandal in which his wife was widely cited.

Ms dos Santos is reported to be the richest woman in Angola, with a vast fortune of about $2.2 billion (about Sh239 billion).

In the Congolese political sphere, he was known for his opposition to a third term for former president Joseph Kabila.

Mr Dokolo was also the initiator of the citizen movement "Les Congolais Debout".

He was a vocal advocate for repatriation of looted African artworks back to museums on the continent.

