Kenya: Okumbi in the Spotlight Over Kenya U-20 Team Selection

Kenyan youth coaches have questioned the selection of national Under-20 team, Rising Stars, set to take part in Cecafa Under-20 Championships between November 22 to December 6 in Tanzania.

Speaking from Kitale on Friday, renown youth coach Peter Mayoyo said it was unfortunate the real Kenya Under-20 players who have been tried and tested at international level have been ignored and their place taken by players whose football background and age cannot be properly ascertained.

According to Mayoyo, Football Kenya Federation had come up with a very good plan for the future last year when they sent an Under-17 side for Union of North African Federations (UNAF) U-17 tournament in Egypt. He argues that the same players should have been retained to continue from where they stopped.

Over-age players

He singled out players like Issa Lumumba, Dan Odhiambo, Christopher Raila and Isiah Abwala who have represented the country in age group tournaments in South Africa, Egypt, Tanzania and Burundi.

"We as high school coaches know all the players and their correct ages. The reason I am pushing for this Under-20 boys team to be retained is because all of them were of correct age. I know some of the boys in that list whom I have even coached and they are over age," said Mayoyo who won the 2018 Africa Youth Copa Coca Cola Under-16 Championships with the Kenya team in Nakuru.

Mayoyo says he reached out to the federation to find out why some deserving players were dropped.

"I demanded to know from Technical Director (Michael Amenga) why some players were dropped but I was told the federation did not have money to transport and accommodate players outside Nairobi and would therefore rely on players who are based in Nairobi," a disappointed Mayoyo said adding that head coach Stanley Okumbi has to work extra hard to form a winning side given the little time to prepare.

Also expressing his disappointment was Cosmos Football Club technical director Aref Baghazal who claims a select Under-20 side from Coast region could easily beat that Kenya Under-20 team.

"How can they select only two players from the Coast region and leave out so many other talents? What criteria did they use to select the team and what do they aim to achieve?" posed the veteran youth coach.

Open bias

Baghazal wondered why Kariobangi Sharks players must be included in any national team selected while there are several teams with strong youth programs like Mathare United whose players are often overlooked.

Mvita Young Stars Coach Fahad Abdulaziz said there was open bias in selection of the team and challenged the federation to call for a proper selection exercise through competitions.

"They disregard Coast players when selecting players for the senior team Harambee Stars and are now extending the same to the youth teams. What do they want us to do to prove that there is an abundance of talent in this region?" Abdulaziz asked.

Rising Stars have been pooled in Group 'C' alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Group 'A' is comprised of hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, while Group 'B' will have Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament's semi-finals, alongside one best runner-up.