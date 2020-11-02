Kenya: Date for Mombasa County Football Polls Is Out

Newly-formed Kenya Football Association has named a new date for its elections in Mombasa County.

The exercise, which had been scheduled for August 15 before being flagged down by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike for non-compliance with the Sports Act, will now be held on November 28 at Tononoka Grounds.

Elected officials will take charge of the county affiliate, the Mombasa County Football Association. Goshy Ally, the interim chairman of Mombasa Football Association, Thursday said his team has complied with all the requirements as demanded by the Sports Registrar.

Ally said Mombasa County Football Association held its Special General Meeting last Saturday at Tononoka Social Hall.

"We intend to unveil a five-member electoral board on Saturday.. We promise to conduct a free and fair elections so that clubs can elect leaders of their choice," Ally said, adding that all the clubs will be issued with their registration certificates the same day and the election calendar issued.

He said all the 35 football clubs in the county have been appropriately registered as demanded by the Sports Registrar in her letter to the county dated August 13, 2020.

Key requirements

"Reference is made to your notification to this office through my email on 18th July, 2020 that you intend to hold elections on 15th August, 2020 at Tononoka Stadium from 8 am to 4 pm. Since I have noted that you do not have football clubs that are registered with my office, it is my request that you cancel the election and ensure the clubs are registered before you hold elections within three months from the date of this letter. When ready to proceed with elections, you will have to notify my office afresh as required under Regulation No. 20 of the Sports Registrar Regulations," Wasike's letter to Mombasa County Football Association said in part.

Wasike had also reminded Mombasa County to submit to her office documents relating to the appointment of an independent panel to ensure a fair and transparent elections.

"It is a requirement under Regulation No. 20 of the Sports Registrar Regulations of 2016 that an independent panel of five members is appointed and the Sports Registrar, one or more umbrella sports organization(s) and the Ministry are observers. Please note that all vying candidates must get clearance certificates from the various Government Integrity Clearance Offices ie Credit Reference Bureau, Higher Education Loans Board, Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Social Security Fund and National Hospital Insurance Fund among others," Wasike further said in her letter .