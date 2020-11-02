Kenya: Kagwe Says Covid-19 Spreading Fast in Counties as Second Wave Hits Hard

Nairobi — The government has urged Kenyans to take COVID-19 measures serious, following increased cases in all the counties.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and called on everyone to take personal responsibility in fighting the disease

"We are staring at a second wave of this disease and the sooner we change our behaviors, the better or else we will roll back the gains we have made in fighting the virus," Kagwe warned, speaking from Mombasa.

He listed Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa counties which have recorded high numbers in recent weeks.

"Just two weeks ago, Nairobi County had 21,000 cases and now it has over 25,000. Nakuru county is also emerging as a third county with a serious situation. In a nutshell, counties across the country are experiencing an upsurge," Kagwe said.

By October 30, Nairobi county had recorded 25, 226 cases, followed by Mombasa with 4,194, Kiambu 3,203, and Nakuru which 2,530 cases.

Uasin Gishu had registered 1,581 while 513 were recorded in Turkana.

On October 30, the fatality rate in the country out of COVID-19 infections rose further, after 17 people succumbed to the disease, increasing the cumulative figure to 981 deaths.

Infections shot up to 53, 797, after 1, 185 people turned positive, the highest on a single day.

"We will be consulting further, between now and Wednesday, when President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Council of Governors meet for a special summit, to determine and to agree, on a number of measures that we might have to take, in order to reduce the spread of the disease," he said.