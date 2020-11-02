Rwanda: PM Ngirente Sheds Light on 2019-2020 Imihigo Performance

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Friday, October 30, presented the performance of local and central government entities in Imihigo (performance contracts) for the year 2019-2020.

It was in a ceremony of signing Imihigo of the fiscal year 2020-2021 that was presided over by President Paul Kagame.

The event took place in Nyagatare District, Eastern Province, and was attended by leaders from different entities of the government.

In his presentation, the Premier pointed out that the criteria that were put into consideration while ranking the government entities include looking at whether the set Imihigo seek to solve problems of citizens, thanks to the advice of the President, he said.

He added that if a given performance contract was not attained at 100 per cent in a given entity, that performance contract has not been given any grade.

This only applies, he added, to performance contracts that can't be useful unless they are fully completed. On this note, Ngirente gave examples of schools and hospitals among others.

Marks were also deducted from districts that did not achieve performance contracts related to citizens' social welfare.

Among the achievements in the fiscal year 2019-2020, the country constructed over 8,717 houses for vulnerable families and a total of 223,000 jobs were created before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which increased unemployed.

The created jobs had surpassed the annual target to create 214,000 new jobs under the country's first National Strategic Transformation (NST1) that will end in 2024

Nduhungirehe also noted that in the fiscal year 2019-2020, some134,363 new households were connected to electricity.

This increased the country's level of electricity connection per household to 57.4 per cent, from 51 per cent of the previous year.

The grades at the top level

At the central government level, the economic transformational cluster was achieved at 70.91 per cent, while the social transformational cluster was attained at 56.32 per cent.

The other pillar which is the transformational governance cluster was achieved at 72.88 per cent.

On the provincial level, Eastern province ranked first with 73.7 per cent, followed by Southern Province that got 73.58 per cent.

The City of Kigali came third with 72.5 per cent. The Northern and Western Provinces got 61.2 per cent and 60.8 per cent respectively.

The general performance of the local governance in the recently ended fiscal year is 68.44 per cent.

Performance per district:

Nyaruguru District: 84 per cent

Huye District: 82.8 per cent

Rwamagana District: 82.4 per cent

Gisagara District: 78.3 per cent

Nyanza District: 77.9 per cent

Nyamasheke District: 77.4 per cent

Ngoma District: 77.3 per cent

Kicukiro District: 77.1 per cent

Gasabo District: 76.4 per cent

Kirehe District: 76.2 per cent

Kayonza District: 73.9 per cent

Kamonyi District: 73.6 per cent

Nyagatare District: 69.3 per cent

Gicumbi District: 68.7 per cent

Bugesera District: 68.5 per cent

Gatsibo District: 68.4 per cent

Ruhango District: 67.9 per cent

Rubavu District: 67.8 per cent

Burera District: 66 per cent

Nyamagabe District: 65 per cent

Rutsiro District: 64.6 per cent

Nyarugenge District: 62.6 per cent

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rulindo District: 62.3 per cent

Ngororero District: 61.5 per cent

Muhanga District: 58.7 per cent

Gakenke District: 55.9 per cent

Musanze District: 53.2 per cent

Nyabihu District: 52.9 per cent

Karongi District: 51.2 per cent

Rusizi District: 50 per cent

The focus of the newly signed 2020-2021 Imihigo

Prime Minister Ngirente highlighted that the newly signed Imihigo will focus on recovering the country's economy that has been affected by Covid-19.

The performance contracts will also prioritize achieving good governance and improving citizens' social welfare.

Ngirente said that Imihigo will be evaluated every year, and impact assessment in regards to how the performance contracts benefited citizens will be done every three years.