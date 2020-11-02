South Africa: John Steenhuisen Elected As DA Leader, Helen Zille Re-Elected As Federal Council Chair

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen and partner arriving at Parliament for the 2020 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The DA's 2020 federal congress has delivered the expected outcome - and voted in John Steenhuisen as party leader for the next three years.

"Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would be a leader of this great party," said John Steenhuisen on Sunday, moments after being announced as the next leader of the Democratic Alliance.

Steenhuisen beat rival Mbali Ntuli with 80% of the votes cast at the party's federal congress.

"Mbali, you didn't make this an easy race," Steenhuisen said with a laugh.

"You fought me every step of the way, and you never gave up."

In his victory address, Steenhuisen said that South Africans had been robbed of their destiny by a state which is corrupt but "hell-bent on telling you what to do".

He painted a dark picture of a future in which the South African government is "coming for your home, coming for your health, and coming for your savings".

Under his leadership, Steenhuisen said the DA would offer "people power, not state power".

He declared: "There is nothing wrong with South Africa that cannot be fixed by everything that is good about South Africans."

Steenhuisen acknowledged that the DA has made mistakes...

