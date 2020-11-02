South Africa: DA Federal Congress Shows Two Faces of One Party

analysis

The majority of DA delegates have pinned their hopes on new leader John Steenhuisen when it comes to the future of the party. But what the DA Federal Congress made clear is that there are two very different sides to the party.

Smaller government, lower taxes, restrictions on unions. These are positions espoused by new DA leader John Steenhuisen and his supporters during the 2020 DA Federal Congress.

These are positions that are closer to the (US) Republicans, not the Democrats; the (UK) Tories, not Labour.

Yet within the party led by Steenhuisen are younger people pushing for the "wokest" of policy positions.

At the congress, younger delegates put forward resolutions calling for the special prevention of LGBTQIA+ hate crimes, making gay conversion therapy illegal, the implementation of rent control in DA metros, the establishment of "ecocide" as a crime against humanity, the outlawing of zoos, and more.

These proposed resolutions sit rather uneasily next to those calling for the weakening of collective bargaining and the reduction of taxation.

By the end of the weekend, the impression was that the young wokes within the party are indulged - up to a point. That point is where these progressive proposals touch...