South Africa: DA Might Be Punished in the 2021 Polls for Choosing a Steenhuisen-Zille Ticket

2 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The election of John Steenhuisen as DA leader and the re-election of Helen Zille as chair of its Federal Council are unlikely to help SA's main opposition party improve its electoral success. Quite the opposite: the party could now find itself losing support, which would have a significant impact on South Africa as a whole.

The fate of the biggest opposition party in South Africa matters. Without a strong opposition party, those in power have more freedom to govern badly and engage in corruption without worrying about being punished come the next set of elections. Whether people like the party or not, what happens to the DA is important. Events of this weekend show that the party now appears to be changing course in a fundamental way. It may well be that the most important priority of its new leadership is to show that it is not actually changing course, and can continue to speak as a party "for all South Africans".

On Sunday the party said that 80% of its members had voted to elect John Steenhuisen as leader, while the Federal Council of the party had elected Helen Zille to remain as its chair.

