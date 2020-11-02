Tanzania Election 2020 - Opposition Parties Demand Repeat of General Election

31 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Leading opposition parties in Tanzania on Saturday, October 31 denounced the results of Wednesday's General Election and have called for peaceful protests from Monday.

This was said by two parties Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo, in a joint press conference in Dar es Salaam.

The two parties have also called a repeat of the General Election under an independent electoral commission alleging that what happened on October 28 was not an election.

Mr Mbowe said that the parties along with their presidential candidates of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Presidency of Zanzibar and on behalf of all their candidates at all levels, their members and supporters do not recognize the results.

"In our unity we believe that what happened on October 28, 2020 has no merit or legitimacy to be called a general election, but it is the usurpation and looting of Tanzanians' right to elect their leaders through democratic means ...," he said.

On the new move Mr Mbowe said, "We demand the the disbanding of the National Election Commission (NEC) and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the creation of independent electoral commissions to oversee a repeat of the general election."

ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe said the decision was for "the future of our country".

"We cannot accept going back to a one-party system," he added.

Zitto showed journalists premarked ballot papers in favour of the ruling party CCM which he claimed were seized at certain polling stations

In conveying and voicing the demands, the parties have called on their members and the public to participate in endless peace protests from Monday, November 2, 2020 until the demands are met.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

