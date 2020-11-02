Tanzania: Jubilant Kiduku Admits Facing Strong Resistance From Thai

1 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Imani Makogoro

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's fast-rising professional boxer, Twaha Kiduku, has described his Thai opponent, Sirimongkhon Iamthuam, as a tough and talented boxer.

Kiduku defeated the Thai on technical knockout (TKO) in the eighth round.

The bout was earlier planned for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super-middleweight Asian Boxing Council title before being turned into a non-title when its promoter contravened rules and regulations. Due to that, the boxers had to agree on a non-title fight, which was staged at the PTA Hall on Friday night in Dar es Salaam.

The contest saw Iamthuam quit in the eighth round after picking a left shoulder injury.

Speaking with The Citizen, Kiduku said his opponent was tough and that he had many tricks, which troubled him in the fight that was scheduled for 10 rounds.

"I decided to unleash a flurry of punches on him. He applied holding techniques, but my trainer encouraged me to continue punching him and fortunately he resigned," said Kiduku.

Kiduku said his plan was to knock him down in early rounds, but Iamthuam was good enough to withstand his attacks. Iamthuam praised Kiduku for the victory and vowed to take revenge on him.

"I am ready for revenge anywhere, I sustained injury that did not allow me to continue with the fight," said Iamthuam.

In another fight, Jongo Jongo from Bagamoyo knocked out Alphonce Mchumiatumbo in a non-title heavyweight fight in the fifth round.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.