Tanzania: TLGU Election Still Hangs in the Balance

Dar es Salaam — A dark cloud still surrounds the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU)'s election following the failure by the game's stakeholders to pick up candidature forms.

Till last Thursday only two aspirants had collected election forms, making the exercise unsuccessful.

They are Neema Ulomi, who is seeking to be elected as handicap secretary and Chiku Elias as honorary secretary. TLGU election committee chairperson Madina Idd said recently that nothing had been going on, making them fail to set the election date. Earlier, according to Madina, they planned to conduct the election on September 20 at the Lugalo Club, but it failed to take place due to few number of applicants.

She noted that Tanzania has many lady golfers, but most of them do not show interest in contesting various positions of the body without giving reasons.

"Election forms are provided for free, but I do not know what is going on among them, I urge them to pick up the application forms so we can hold our election and get our new leaders," said Madina.

She explained that following the current situation in TLGU, she would not declare the election date .

However, Madina said they will contact the National Sports Council (NSC) so to get their views on the matter. She said NSC is the supreme sports body in the country and their views would help them.

"We are going to meet early next month to discuss the matter and give our stand. Basically, we are planning to reinstate our former leaders," she said.