Tanzania: TLGU Election Still Hangs in the Balance

1 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — A dark cloud still surrounds the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU)'s election following the failure by the game's stakeholders to pick up candidature forms.

Till last Thursday only two aspirants had collected election forms, making the exercise unsuccessful.

They are Neema Ulomi, who is seeking to be elected as handicap secretary and Chiku Elias as honorary secretary. TLGU election committee chairperson Madina Idd said recently that nothing had been going on, making them fail to set the election date. Earlier, according to Madina, they planned to conduct the election on September 20 at the Lugalo Club, but it failed to take place due to few number of applicants.

She noted that Tanzania has many lady golfers, but most of them do not show interest in contesting various positions of the body without giving reasons.

"Election forms are provided for free, but I do not know what is going on among them, I urge them to pick up the application forms so we can hold our election and get our new leaders," said Madina.

She explained that following the current situation in TLGU, she would not declare the election date .

However, Madina said they will contact the National Sports Council (NSC) so to get their views on the matter. She said NSC is the supreme sports body in the country and their views would help them.

"We are going to meet early next month to discuss the matter and give our stand. Basically, we are planning to reinstate our former leaders," she said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.