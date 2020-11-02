Tanzania: Magufuli Receives Winner's Certificate in Dodoma

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli was today Sunday November 1, presented the winner's certificate for Wednesday's elections in Dodoma.

In his speech after receiving the certificate, the president said he is indebted to Tanzanians as he takes power for a second five-year term.

Magufuli promised to work with the opposition candidates in his bid to deliver to the expectations of the people whom he thanked for the landslide victory contested by top opposition parties.

"I thank Tanzanians for electing us in the second and final term. May God help me now to deliver what they expect," said Magufuli after receiving the certificate.

On Friday, the National Electoral Commission (Nec) declared Magufuli the winner in the General Election which two top opposition parties have since claimed that it was rigged.

Dr Magufuli garnered 12.5 million votes which represented 84.4 per cent of the total votes cast.

Chadema and Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT) - Wazalendo said they did not accept the results and asked Tanzanians to protest through peaceful demonstrations starting Monday.

However, 10 other presidential candidates who participated in the polls said the elections were free and fair and congratulated Dr Magufuli for the victory.

They even attended the Sunday event held in Dodoma and congratulate Dr Magufuli.

"We have already issued a statement to accept the results and Dr Magufuli is the winner," said one of the candidates Ms Queen Sendiga (ADC) who spoke during the event.

"The elections are over and let us now concentrate on building the nation. We will give Dr Magufuli our moral and material support whenever he needs," she said.

"Tanzanians need development and for us to achieve that we need to maintain the prevailing peace," she added.

Ms Sendiga also used the platform to ask the government to consider giving grants to political parties which did not have representation in the Parliament as a way of sustaining them.

Dr Magufuli said this year's elections were "well organised" and results were delivered in about 48 hours for the first time in recent elections.

"Ballot boxes were delivered in time to all polling stations and the materials put into consideration the needs of people with disability. Technology has also probably helped Nec to deliver the results as quick as possible," said Dr Magufuli.