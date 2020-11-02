Tanzania: Thanks, It's Work Time - JPM

Dodoma — PRESIDENT-ELECT Dr John Magufuli has thanked Tanzanians for voting him for his second-five-year team, saying the election is over and it is time to work.

Dr Magufuli was declared the winner of the October 28thpolls after amassing 12.51 million votes, equivalent to 84.4 per cent of valid votes, while his main challenger, Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party, managed 1.93 million votes or 13 per cent.

The President-elect is expected to be sworn in at the Jamhuri Stadium in the capital City of Dodoma on Thursday.

Addressing the public shortly after receiving certificates of victory as the winner of the presidential election at National Electoral Commission (NEC) Headquarters, Njedengwa grounds in Dodoma today the president-elect said: "Election is over and it is time for work."

He said the landslide victory he got was a huge debt that he should repay by working hard day and night in resolving challenges facing Tanzanians.

Dr Magufuli said the polls were conducted peacefully and safely across the country, while describing this year's General Election to have exhibited the highest standards the country has ever recorded.

He was grateful to Tanzanians for the trust and honour they bestowed on him to lead the country for the second time, but was quick to point out that "this is my second and final term in office."

"I am heavily indebted to all of you. I pray that God guides us to meet your expectations," he said, emphasising that the victory isn't for the ruling CCM but the entire nation, including those who did not vote for him.

The ceremony was attended by nine other presidential candidates, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai, religious leaders, members of diplomatic corps, heads of security organs, election observers and leaders of political parties.

According to the leader, the 2020 General Election had sufficient voting materials, all of which arrived at polling stations on time.

For the first time, he said: "the electoral commission printed special ballot paper including tactile ballot paper for visually impaired voters.

President Magufuli admitted that the opposition had heightened the campaigns and vowed to work with all political parties.

He, however, hailed presidential candidates who had conceded defeat and opted to side with the winning party.

"This is the highest maturity level of democracy and I promise to cooperate with you to continue safeguarding the country's interests," he said.

NEC Chairman retired Judge Semistocles Kaijage speaking before handing over the certificate to President-elect Magufuli and his running mate, Mama Samia thanked the government and stakeholders, who had supported the commission to organise and hold the peaceful election.

Justice Kaijage said that the 2020 General Election was principally funded from the country's own source. He emphasised that the election was therefore conducted as per the governing constitution, rules and regulations.

NEC Director of Elections, Dr Wilson Charles explained that the commission has so far received names from political parties nominating its members for the special seats in the National Assembly.

Dr Charles said only political parties that had at least 5 per cent of parliamentary seats qualify to have special seats representation in the lawmaking body.

He attributed sophisticated systems developed by local Tanzanians that helped in speeding tallying of votes.

For the first time in the country's history, the presidential election results were released within 48-hours since the closure of polling stations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Charles said further that it's on record two women had run for the presidency and five others for the vice presidency. A total of 15 political parties fielded their candidates for the presidential post in this year's election.

Tanzanians took to some 80,155 polling stations across the country to cast ballots for the elections of president, members of parliament and councillors on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, voter turnout was 50.7 per cent from more than 29 million voters, with over 260,000 votes declared invalid. In 2015, Magufuli won with 58.46 per cent of the vote.

In his bid for a second five-year term, Magufuli promised voters that he will further boost the economy by completing ambitious infrastructure projects he started in his first term, such as a new hydropower dam, a Standard Gauge Rail-line (SGR) and five more planes for the national carrier, Air Tanzania among others.