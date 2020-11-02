Tanzania: Majority Opposition Parties Concede Defeat, Urge Nation Building

Dodoma — MAJORITY of the opposition parties, which lost the presidential race in the Wednesday's General Election, have asked for tolerance and support to the president-elect Dr John Magufuli.

They argued that support to the re-elected President was crucial for the nation's interest especially in propelling the nation's development agenda.

Speaking at the sideline of certificate-awarding ceremony to the winner of the presidential seat in the 2020 General Election, the presidential candidates from various opposition parties conceded the defeat, saying it was right time to forge ahead for the nation's interests.

"As candidates, we must agree that the election is over and we must return to building our nation," ADC presidential candidate, Queen Sendiga said, while congratulating the president-elect Dr John Magufuli of CCM.

"He is our leader and we need to support him to effectively fulfill the ruling party's promise to the people," she said.

The firebrand opposition leader who campaigned for inclusive development told the gathering that the party and other opposition parties are ready to cooperate with the new government.

She, however, asked Magufuli's administration to consider providing subsidy to opposition parties for them to meet their internal operational costs.

According to the current regulations, only a political party with a representative in the national assembly is entitled to a government-special package.

Elaborating, Ms Sendiga called for peace and harmony after the election, saying protecting the country's peace is everyone's responsibility.

On his part, NRA presidential candidate, Leopard Mahona hailed President Magufuli for his landslide victory in the just-ended election.

Mr Mahona said he is praying for the re-elected leader to work diligently and effectively on his new role as the country's president, adding: "We at NRA are ready to support and work with the new government."

John Shibuda, who was the presidential candidate for ADA-Tadea, told reporters that the results are based on the public's decision and not a group of officials at the electoral commission.

"People should not be blindfolded with the crowd and follow allegations, which came out of their election expectations... the public had their own standards and criteria in deciding who to vote for or not," he said.

However, he urged other opposition parties that otherwise was still rejecting the election results to acknowledge defeat and move on to build the country.

His statement received similarly repeated by Seif Maalim Seif of AAFP, who said President Magufuli was the only God's choice for the people.