Addis Ababa — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council , Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has appreciated the efforts being made by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and the Ethiopian government to develop the industrial sector and realize th sustainable development.

Al-Burhan who visited, on Sunday, the Ethiopian industrial town of Adama, 74 kilometer, southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, lauded the advanced level of the industrial sector in Ethiopia.