Liberia: Bong Media Demands Probe Into Death of Local Journalist Threaten Strike Actions

Bong — GBARNGA Nov. 1 (LINA) - Media entities and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Bong County over the weekend concluded a joint meeting during which they threatened to suspend all major programs on various radio stations in the county beginning Monday November 2, 2020.

The plan actions by journalists and CSOs in that part of the country come amidst the death of a local journalists - Chris Davis, whose lifeless body was discovered last Thursday along the Gbarnga Lofa Highway.

The Media outlets and CSOs in the county are demanding a speedy investigation into the death of Davis who body was discovered with wounds at his back. Eyewitnesses are suggesting that the journalist may have been shot dead.

At the close of the meeting by media practitioners and CSOs, the group agreed on the implementation of key actions including the suspension of all major programs (news, talk show, promo, religious, phone in, etc. ) beginning Monday November 2, 2020 on all community radios in the county.

The body which comprised of heads of CSOs and the media, agreed that their action will begin with series of broadcasts which will be relayed on all 13 active community radio stations in the county to give official position statement of journalists about the death of Davis.

The broadcast, according to them will subsequently be followed by the suspension of major programs on all the radios stations in the county.

The group noted that if nothing is done to speedy investigate the death of their colleague in three days, the media will shut down completely and institute a peaceful match (protest) in the heart of Gbarnga City.

The Bong County Media is therefore calling on the Government to launch an urgent investigation into the death of Davis in order to render justice to not only the bereaved family, but to all journalists in the country.

Meanwhile, a team of medical doctors and the Liberia National Police (LNP) arrived in the county on Saturday to begin investigation into the death of the journalist. The LNP team initiated their investigation with inspection of the remains of Davis which is currently being deposited at the St. Kennedy Funeral Home in Gbarnga.

The team later proceeded at the crime scene, but said findings could not be released to the public immediately until further investigations are done.