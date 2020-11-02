Liberia: Chinese Envoy Sees Partnership As Key to Developing Liberia's Tourism Industry

Monrovia — Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng has highlighted partnership as an ideal way to improve Liberia's Tourism Sector.

Amb. Ren indicated that he is interested in seeing how China and Liberia can collaborate in improving Liberia's infrastructure which will subsequently boost the tourism sector of the country.

The Chinese envoy made the comment when he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the newly commissioned Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Ledgerhood Julius Rennie recently in Monrovia.

He disclosed that he once visited Liberia and toured the nation using a helicopter, noting that he and his team saw beautiful sites that can be explored through tourism to create job opportunities for the Liberian citizenry, most especially the young people.

According to Amb. Ren infrastructure development is very important to the tourism sector, citing that roads, hotels and all other services that come with tourism are important.

The Chinese Diplomat revealed that his previous assignment in the Foreign Service was in Chiang Mai, Thailand, affirming that the region relies on foreign tourism.

He added that Chiang Mai in Thailand receives over 30 million Chinese tourists who contribute immensely to the economy of the region and the country at large.

Amb. Ren said he envy Liberia's beautiful coastal land which according to him is far better than the one in Thailand, adding that Liberia also has a unique forest advantage over their Thai counterpart.

Mr. Ren emphasized that Liberians need to explore how they can develop the tourism sector faster as a means of creating job opportunities for the citizens which will subsequently improve the economy.

However, the Chinese Diplomat highlighted the need for high infrastructure development coupled with an efficient telecommunication network in order to meet the demand of foreigners wanting to come to the country.

He further mentioned the need for the country to be interconnected with her neighbors through quality highways, citing that if the country is connected with her neighbors, there will be overflow of people from the Mano River Basin to Liberia which will eventually bring economic dividends to the country.

Also, Amb. Ren emphasized the need for Liberia to maintain her peace and stability, noting that people won't focus on economic development once there is chaos in the country.

He cautioned Liberians to do everything possible to maintain the hard earned peace they now enjoy, citing that the country and its people cannot afford anymore turbulence on ground that nobody wants to return to Liberia's past.

Amb Ren warned that there is still more to be done even though the country has made some progress since the end of the civil war in 2003.

The Chinese Ambassador committed his country to helping Liberia maintain her peace and stability for the benefit of the citizenry.

For his part, the Minister of Information, Ledgerhood Julius Rennie assured the Chinese Ambassador that the Government of Liberia is doing everything possible to ensure that the peace and stability of Liberia is maintained.

Minister Rennie added that the President of Liberia is committed to maintaining the peace and stability of Liberia which, according to him, continue to be emphasized in all of the speeches of the Liberian President.

He noted that the country has enjoyed 17 years of uninterrupted peace since 2003 which has contributed immensely toward the development of the country to certain extent.

"Once there is peace, everything is possible. Peace is a prerequisite to development," Minister Rennie stressed as he responded to the Chinese Ambassador comment regarding the peace and stability of Liberia.

The MICAT boss narrated the historicity of the country's development prior to the 14 years of senseless war that derailed the progress made by the country whose economy was once compared to that of Japan.

He also explained that Liberia was on a good trajectory prior to the civil war, stating that Liberians have learned their lesson and as such they will build from their experience.

Rennie reassured all that the Government of Liberia is committed to holding a free, fair and transparent election come December 8, 2020.