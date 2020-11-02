Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Nigeria Names 24 Players to Face Sierra Leone

Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr has called up his most experienced players for next month's Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifies' double header against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on 13 November, before flying to Freetown for the reverse fixture on 17 November at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

Rohr has called up the usual key players including captain Ahmed Musa, defenders William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem as well as midfielder Alex Iwobi and forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

SSC Napoli striker Victor Osimhen returns after missing out October's friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, just as midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and South Africa based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

The German 67 years-old coach kept some of the new players that impressed in recent friendlies, with the inclusion of Chidera Ejuke, Kevin Akpoguma, Zaidu Sanusi, with Switzerland based goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe keeping euyes on his first cap for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles currently top their Group L with the maximum six points after winning their opening two matches at home against Benin (2-0) and away to Lesotho (4-2).

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano, Switzerland), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain), Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal), William Ekong (Watford FC, England), Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal), Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray, Turkey), Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands), Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark), Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached), Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England), Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure (Club Brugge, Belgium), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain), Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England), Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)