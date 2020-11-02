Cameroon/Mozambique: Mozambique Announce Squad for Cameroon Double Header

Mozambique coach Luís Gonçalves unveiled a list of 23 players for Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers' Group F double header against Cameroon, scheduled in November.

Highlight of the squad was the return of Simão Mathe Júnior. The 32 years old on the books of Japan based Vegalta Sendai returns to the squad after four years of absence. Most remarkable absentee was the injured Edson Sitoi of French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

Luís Gonçalves admitted the great football values of opponents Cameroon but said his side will play both matches to win.

"Cameroon is far superior to the Mambas," Gonçalves told CAFOnline.com. "Just look at the quality of the players they have and the championships where they play. But we have very strong spirit and have some players who also play in Europe. We will play eleven to eleven and our target is to win."

The Mambas start their preparation on 3 November with players who play in the domestic championship, while those who play abroad will join the team in Douala on 9 November.

Mozambique and Cameroon share Group F top spot with four points each. They will lock horns in Douala on 11 November, before facing each other again in Maputo on 16 November at the National Stadium of Zimpeto.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: José Guirrugo (UD Songo), Júlio Frenque (Ferroviário Maputo), Victor Guambe (Costa do Sol)

Defenders: Simão Mathe (Vegalta Sendai, Japan), Bheu Januário (UD Songo), Zainadine Junior (Maritimo, Portugal), Sidique Sataca (UD Songo), Francisco Bonera (Marítimo Portugal), Edmilson Dove (Cape Town City), Francisco Muianga (TS Sporting FC), Reinildo Mandava (Lille, France)

Midfielders: Manuel Kambala (Baroka FC, South Africa), Feliciano Jone (Costa do Sol), Stelio Ernesto (UD Songo), Elias Plembe (without a club), Geny Catamo (Sporting Clube Portugal), Sabamo Guambe (Ferroviário de Maputo)

Forwards: Clésio Bauque (Zira FK, Azerbaijan), Luís Miquissone (Simba FC, Tanzania), Reginaldo Faite (FC Kaysar, Cazakistan), Stanley Rafito (CFR Pforzheim, Germany), Witines Quembo (Nacional de Madeira, Portugal ), Amâncio Canhemba (Marítimo, Portugal)