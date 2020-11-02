Comoros/Kenya: Kenya's Mulee Names Squad for Comoros Double Header

Kenya's head coach Jacob Mulee has named a squad of 40 players and two reserves to start training on Wednesday ahead of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header against Comoros set to be played next month.

Mulee who was re-appointed to the helm of the national team to take over from Francis Kimanzi has retained a good percentage of the squad put up by his predecessor, though he has also included several re-calls and new faces.

Gor Mahia starlet benson Omalla, recently signed by the record Kenyan Premier League champions from Western Stima has been handed a debut call, same as uncapped and unattached midfielder Mathew Olake.

Mulee has also handed recalls to defender David Owino who plays for Zambia's Zesco United and midfielder Ismail Gonzalez who turns out for Spanish side UD Las Palmas, both of who had been overlooked by the former coach.

The Harambee Stars will face Group G leaders Comoros with the first leg set for Nairobi's Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11 while the return leg will be played in Moroni four days later.

Harambee Stars squad:

Goalkeepers:

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders:

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Kenya Comoros By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Midfielders:

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping's Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion'go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards:

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves; Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)