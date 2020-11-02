Uganda: Police Teargas Bobi At Pastor Yiga Burial

Police yesterday fired teargas at presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine to disperse his supporters who gathered to cheer him as he was leaving after addressing mourners at the burial of Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church in Kawaala, Kampala.

Trouble started when the Kyadondo East MP was leaving the funeral after addressing mourners. His supporters followed him after his eulogy.

Chanting People Power slogans, the crowds followed his vehicle as he left the church premises. About 10 metres away from the church where Yiga was buried, police blocked Bobi Wine's car and supporters from using the Kawaala-Kasubi road and ordered them to take the Bwaise route. He refused and insisted on taking his preferred Kawaala-Kasubi route.

For about 20 minutes, police and Bobi Wine security team were engaged in unyielding hostile arguments. Police fired teargas to disperse the increasing crowds that hurled stones at them.

Amid heavy teargas explosions, Bobi Wine was forced to use the Bwaise route but still the defiant crowds followed him. A speeding police vehicle followed the convoy of People Power supporters led by Bobi Wine's car and threw teargas canisters at them until they disappeared into the distance.

Bobi Wine had arrived for the burial at around midday amid tight security. He paid his respects to Yiga, and eulogised him as a strong man that stood by his word.

He later asked the speaker of Kampala Capital City Authority, Mr Abubaker Kawalya, to table a motion in council to have one of Kampala roads named after Pastor Yiga.

"Pastor Yiga was a very courageous man, he stood by his word even when many tried to put him down. Pastor Yiga has left us in the struggle and we must continue with it. I want to take this opportunity as the NUP president and as the incoming 10th president of Uganda to ask Kawalya, the speaker of KCCA, to have a road named after Pastor Yiga here in Kawaala," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Mr Kawalya promised the audience that within two weeks, they will present the proposal to the council.

The controversial pastor, popularly known as Abizaayo (he sends back evil), was pronounced dead on Monday last week.

Mr Farouq Ssemaganda, the head of communication of Yiga's ABS TV, said the pastor was first admitted to Life Link Hospital about three weeks ago with liver complications.

He was transferred to Nsambya Hospital where he breathed his last at around 10pm last Monday. The deceased was loved for his humorous preaching style.

Yiga, who died aged 44, was buried within the church premises next to his mother's grave as he had willed. Family, celebrities and politicians praised and celebrated his legacy.

Revival Ministries stand-in pastor Andrew Jjengo, who is the son of the deceased, comforted the followers of the church not to relent in their faith.

"Stand on your two feet and tell them, yes it is true our pastor has died, but our God still lives. I want to tell whoever it is that the ministry that was in pastor Yiga is going to rise among us with even greater strength," he said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago criticised government for always oppressing people because of their opinions, referring to the incident when Pastor Yiga was arrested for allegedly distorting Covid-19 awareness messages.

"He was a free thinker, someone who speaks his mind. And that is why we condemn the act of government for arresting him because he expressed his views and we believe it had adverse effect to his health which later led to his death," Mr Lukwago said.