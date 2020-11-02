Somalia: Somali PM Vows to Fight Graft During a Tour of Key Ministries

1 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble has vowed to fight corruption after he paid a surprise visit to the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Port of Mogadishu.

The Prime minister indicated that the Government was stepping up its efforts to combat corruption and misuse of state resources.

"Prime minister Roble today inspected the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Mogadishu Port Authority, stating that his government is committed to fighting corruption and increasing the country's revenue," his office tweeted.

"I urge to continue to strengthen our economy, improve public financial management and good governance," the PM said in a post.

The move came less than a week after the Somali Cabinet approved the government's annual budget for 2021.

The budget registered a 46% increase where $260 million came from domestic revenue collection.

Significant budget support was also received by the Somali federal government via the ministry of finance from key international partners including Turkey.

Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio.

