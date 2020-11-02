Somalia: Ex-Somalia President Arrives in Jowhar

Former Somali President and leader of the main opposition alliance, the Forum for National Parties (FNP) Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has arrived in Jowhar, the capital of Hir Shabelle region this morning, where he was welcomed by officials from Hirshabelle region and Middle Shabelle region.

The officials who welcomed him at Jowhar airport included HirShabelle Interior Minister Mohamed Ali Adle, Middle Shabelle Governor Ahmed Meyre Makaraan and other officials.

According to sources Sheikh Sharif's purpose of visit to Jowhar is to intensify the campaign for the election of the Speaker of the Hirshabelle Regional Parliament and the Presidential election which is expected to take place in the coming days.

During his stay in Jowhar, the former Somali president will meet with Hirshabelle officials, new parliamentarians, politicians and various sections of the society to discuss various issues.

General security in the capital city of Hirshabelle has been tightened today, and special forces can be seen on the road between Jowhar airport and the presidential palace.