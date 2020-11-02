Ethiopia: Al-Burhan Arrives in Addis Ababa On Official Visit

Addis Ababa — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa today on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council is to hold talks during the visit with the Ethiopian Prime Minister on bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of mutual concern.

Al-Burhan was received upon arrival at Addis Ababa Airport by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Sudan Ambassador to Addis Ababa Jamal Al-Shiekh and members of the staff of the embassy.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council is companied during the visit by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar-Eddin, Director General of the General Intelligence Service Lt. Gen. Jamal Abdel-Mageed and Head of the Military Intelligence Maj. Gen. Yasir Mohamed Osman.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Ethiopian Prime Minister headed directly to the Ethiopian Bishoftu town to visit a number of industrial and investments complexes there.