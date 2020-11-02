Sudan: Workshop On IDPs' Housing Set for Tuesday

Khartoum — The National Housing and Development Fund organizes a workshop next Tuesday at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Hall, in Khartoum on the Project of Housing IDPs and refugees under patronage of the Minister of Infrastructures and Transport Eng. Hashim Ibn Auf.

The project comes as part of the priorities of the government for peace-building during the transitional period.

The project aims at building two model villages with 1500 houses each to house refugees and IDPs at two localities in South Darfur State.