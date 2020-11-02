Sudan: Arrival of Rebel Leaders in Khartoum for Peace Celebration Postponed

Khartoum — The South Sudan lead mediator of peace talks between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance announced on Friday that SRF leaders will arrive later than expected in Khartoum, on November 15, to celebrate the signing of the peace agreement.

Mediator Tut Galuak said "all parties to the peace process, the mediation committee, and peace partners will attend the celebration."

The government and most armed movements in Sudan signed a comprehensive peace agreement on October 3. All major armed movements in Sudan are involved in the peace agreement, except Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdulaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) in South Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile state and the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

The announcement of celebrations was made after the government delegation headed by Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi met the rebel leaders in Juba yesterday.

The SRF confirmed their participation in a statement on Friday. The official spokesperson, Osama Saeed, did not give a concrete reason for the later date of arrival of the leaders of the SRF, but stated that it was not for any reason related to the alliance.

He called on "the peace-loving Sudanese people to make the SRF leaders' arrival a popular celebration in support of peace".

El Hadi Idris, head of the rebel alliance, said that November 15 will be a great day for a big celebration.

Constitutional document

The incorporation of the Juba Peace Agreement into the Constitutional Document means that three seats will be added to the Sovereign Council, now existing of 11 members (five military and six civilians). The three seats will be occupied by the rebel movements.

It also means that Article 80 will be added to the Constitutional Document. This article stipulates the establishment of a 'Partners Council' for the three-year transitional period.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.