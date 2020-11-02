Sudan: Covid-19 - No New Deaths Recorded in Sudan

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported that 32 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of virus cases to 13,804 since the beginning of the pandemic.

This represents a larger increase in cases than in former days.

No new recoveries or deaths were recorded. The number of recoveries recorded since the pandemic began is 6,764 and number of deaths is 837.

According to the reports of the Directorate General of Emergency and Epidemic Control, published on Friday, most of the cases were registered in Khartoum.

The ministry stressed the need to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent disease through social distancing, washing hands, and covering you face with your elbow when sneezing and coughing.

The number of suspected cases is 221 in Khartoum and 9,090 in Sudan's other 17 states, said the report.

NUP members

Ahmed Garbeen announced in a statement on Friday from the private office of El Sadig El Mahdi that "most members" of the El Mahdi family and National Umma Party (NUP) leaders have tested COVID-19 positive.

In addition to NUP leader El Sadig El Mahdi, the deputy head of the party, Maj Gen Fadul Nasir, and the head of the party's Political Bureau, Mohamed El Mahdi, are infected with the coronavirus.

El Mahdi's daughter, NUP Vice-President, Maryam, and his daughter Rabah have tested negative.

A statement issued by the Sovereign Council said that Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan has tested negative, despite significant recent contact with members of the El Mahdi family and NUP members.

PM Hamdok's chief advisor, Sheikh Khidr, and his office manager Ali Bakheet, and the governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Muhamed Zeinelabdin, have also been infected with coronavirus as reported on Friday by Radio Dabanga.

