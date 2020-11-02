Somalia's President Sends Condolences to Turkey

31 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The president of federal government of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has sent his condolences to the people of Turkey after an earthquake hit part of their country.

"My thoughts and prayers go out the families and survivors of Izmir earthquake and H.E President Erdogan following today's tragic event," president Farmajo said in a twitter post.

"We share the shocks of the tremor and the tears with the Republic of Turkey and remain in solidarity with you as you salvage the situation."

At least nineteen people were killed and more than four hundred and fifty injured, Friday, in western Turkey, during a powerful earthquake that caused the collapse of several buildings, according to a new report by Turkish rescuers.

The earthquake also killed two people in Greece.

The tremor, which was felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens, occurred in the Aegean Sea, southwest of Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city, and near the Greek island of Samos.

The power of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of ten kilometers, was evaluated at a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale by the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS) and 6.6 by the Turkish authorities.

