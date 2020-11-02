Somalia: India to Evacuate 33 Citizens From Somalia

31 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Indian government has announced that it will soon evacuate its citizens from the capital Mogadishu.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 33 Indian nationals will be evacuated from Mogadishu, after being stranded in the country's capital for some time.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the evacuation of Indian nationals would begin soon, and indicated that 10 members would be the first batch.

Spokesman Anurag Srivastava told the media that Indian nationals had not been paid for 10 months by a company they worked for in Mogadishu.

Speaking further, the ministry spokesman pointed out that the company was working for Indian citizens and their salaries would be deducted.

"After discussions, the company's management agreed to pay the fees demanded by Indian citizens, and also said that it will facilitate Indian individuals who want to return home," said Anurag Srivastava.

