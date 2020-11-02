Sudan: Daglo Affirms Support of Rapid Support Forces to Government

Kadabas — The Second Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglo, said that his forces are working to support the transitional government, with its both military and civilian sides, for the sake of the stability in Sudan and confronting the challenges facing the revolution

Addressing a large gathering of the Sufi sects and native administration in Kadabas town in Barbar Locality, Nahral-Neil State, during a special visit to the Sheikh of Kadabas Mosque and Khalawi (religious classes), Gen. Daglo pointed out that the Rapid Support Forces have has worked since its formation for boosting the stability and unity of Sudan through its efforts in resolving many issues, especially the issue of Darfur, collecting weapons, ending the wars, making reconciliations and combating the smuggling and human trafficking.

He denied the claims that the Rapid Support Force are greedy for power or prestige, stressing that his forces are concerned with achieving stability of the country and the dignity of the Sudanese people, especially the women, as well as supporting the Armed Forces and the other regular forces.