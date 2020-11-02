Sudan: Foreign Ministry Comments On Trump's Renewing of State of Emergency On Sudan

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commended on the decision of the US President, Donald Trump, to renew the executive decision on the state of national emergency regarding Sudan, stating that this renewal will have no effect on the steps currently underway to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the renewing decision is a routine procedure that takes place when its time is due, and it is linked to the existence of Sudan in the list, indicating that the renewing is expected to be canceled directly together with the laws that have been enacted against Sudan over the past years, after completing the current procedures to end the classification and to cancel all the laws relating to it.