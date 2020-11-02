Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Engagement in Combating of Illicit Financial Flows

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, has expressed his pleasure in his intervention, at the round table meeting via video conference, on the engagement in work for combat to the illicit financial flows from Africa, especially with appearance of signs on access to conducting operations that would contribute to achieving and addressing the flow of illegal resources from Africa.

Dr. Hamdouk affirmed that the extractive sector is an important one and a model sector that shows the fact that illicit financial flows violate the security of wealth in Africa and limit the ability of African countries to mobilize sufficient domestic resources to finance their development programs, explaining that the extractive industries sector clearly reveals how the wealth of the African countries is being stolen, and how the proceeds of the mining activity are seized and transferred away from serving the development needs of citizens.

The Prime Minister said that Sudan is now in a new phase of rebuilding and organization, which are challenges that were not neglected by the transitional government, explaining that the remarks contained in the report on the deficiencies in the institutional structure of Sudan were taken into consideration. He called on the other African countries to read this report carefully to identify the areas of shortcomings for addressing them.

Dr. Hamdouk indicated that the African countries have fought wars to protect small parts of their lands between them, but in reality they did not expend similar or greater power to protect their resources that are increasingly being looted, especially through the extractive industries sector.

The Prime Minister has participated in the high-level round table meeting held by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohamed, on extractive industries and the launching of the report on "Institutional Building to Combat Illicit Fund Flows as a Tool for Sustainable Development: Africa Model", which was held on Friday via video conference, with participation of the Secretary-General of the African Union, Dr. Moussa Faki, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Ms. Vera Songwe, and experts in extractive industries.

It is noteworthy that the project of the combating the illicit money flow from Africa was initiated in 2010 by Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and according to which the African Mechanism was formed for the same purpose, headed by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki, while the launch of the report came in partnership with the United for strengthening the legal and technical framework of the mechanism.