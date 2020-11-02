Sudan: High-Level Egyptian Military Delegation Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — A high-level Egyptian military delegation, headed by Egypt's Chief of Staff, Gen. Mohamed Farid, arrived in Khartoum Saturday in an official visit to discuss the military and security relations between Sudan and Egypt.

The Egyptian delegation was received at Khartoum Airport by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein.

The Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces is expected to hold a number of important meetings on the security and military cooperation and the coordination of efforts between the armed forces of the two countries in many fields.

The Egyptian delegation includes commanders of the major military corps and heads of the military institutions and specialized administrations.