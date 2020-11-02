Sudan: Mennawi Movement Calls for Partnership to Implement Peace Agreement

31 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The head of the advance delegation of Sudan Liberation Movement - Mennawi faction, Bakhit Adam Bashar, has stressed the importance of serious work by the peace partners who signed the Juba peace agreement and the government to implement the agreement on the ground.

In his address at the conclusion of the First Strategic Seminar, organized by the African Center for Peace, Governance and Transformation Studies, Bashar said that if peace does not find real partners it will remain only written documents, referring to the high cost of the war.

He said that the situation in Sudan is now witnessing deterioration, therefore everyone is required to move and to contribute to enhancing the situation in the country.

The Director of the African Center for Peace, Governance and Transformation Studies, Dr. said. Mahmoud Zain Al-Abidin, said that they are working to raise the capabilities of the signatories of Juba peace agreement to ensure the achievement of the goals of the reconstruction in Sudan, referring to the role of the center in addressing the issues of concern to all the African countries.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

