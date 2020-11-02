Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Terminates Appointment of CEO of Public Procurement Authority

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by letter dated Friday, 30th October 2020, terminated the appointment from office of Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei as Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), with immediate effect.

This follows the submission of a report to the President by the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Joseph Whittal, in which the Commission concluded that, on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and Board Member of the PPA.

It will be recalled that on 22nd August 2019, President Akufo-Addo suspended Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei from office, following the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale".

He, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to CHRAJ, and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their action.

Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed.