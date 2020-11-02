Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Joins Oxford University Vaccine Trial

30 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eunice Murathe

Kenya has joined global efforts to search for an effective vaccine for Covid-19 with the start of a trial evaluating vaccine candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

A trial team from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) will carry out the experiment at the Kemri Wellcome Trust Research Programme in Kilifi County, a longstanding collaboration by Kemri, Oxford University and the Wellcome Trust in the UK

In a statement Friday, Kemri said it has vaccinated its first volunteers after receiving the necessary regulatory and ethical approvals and go-ahead from Kilifi and the Health ministry.

The trial in Kenya will initially involve 40 frontline workers in Kilifi. Once the vaccine safety is confirmed, a further 360 volunteers will be recruited with possible expansion of the trial to Mombasa County.

Following immunisation, the volunteers' health, side effects and immunity development will be monitored over 12 months.

Rapid development

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine has been developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with AstraZeneca, and is currently under evaluation in several countries including the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was made by incorporating genetic material from SARS-CoV-2 virus into the ChAdOx1 adenovirus vaccine platform, that has a well-established track record in terms of its ability to safely elicit immune responses in humans when used for other diseases

This has allowed the clinical development of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to move forward rapidly, with over 10,000 volunteers immunised across the global trial sites and the vaccine found to be well tolerated.

The study plans to evaluate whether the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is safe and effective and if it elicits good immune responses in adults in Kenya aged 18 years and above.

"Vaccines which work in one population do not necessarily work in all populations. This has been witnessed in the case of vaccines against malaria, rotavirus and Ebola. To ensure Kenyans can benefit from the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine if it proves successful, it is important to assess its performance among Kenyan volunteers," Kemri said.

The institute has been involved in preclinical vaccine development, first-in-human trials as well as early and late-stage evaluation of vaccine candidates against malaria, Ebola, shigella, yellow fever and pneumonia.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.