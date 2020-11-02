Liberia: Journalist Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds in Gbarnga, Bong County

Gbarnga — Chris David, a reporter working for Radio Paraclete, has been found dead in Gbarnga with gunshots wounds. The incident is said to have happened at 8:45 PM on Thursday after David had just left from on air.

David's death has sparked protests from motorcyclists in Gbarnga, who are demanding the intervention of the Liberia National Police. David's body was discovered Friday afternoon in Gbarnga by relatives and friends who had gone searching for him.

Radio Paraclete's station manager, Nathan Matthews, described his former reporter as a dedicated staffer of the station.

The police has remained coy on the matter.