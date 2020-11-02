Kenya: Heavy Rains Destroy Kwale Highway

Motorists plying the Lunga Lunga-Ukunda highway have been advised to use alternative routes after a section of the road was rendered impassable by heavy rains pounding the Coast region.

A part of the road was flooded at Marenje where construction works for a new box culvert is ongoing.

"Motorists are advised to exercise caution and try alternative routes including the Vanga-Shimoni road," Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said in a statement on Friday.

While motorists sought alternative routes to reach the South Coast, many pedestrians risked their lives and used a temporary bridge to cross the damaged section.

Last year, Marenje bridge was partly swept away by floods after heavy rains.

The Ramisi bridge, which is on the same highway has also been prone to damages in the past during rain seasons.

The Meteorological Department warned of the onset of the October-November-December season in the northeast and the coastal strip of the country.

"Rainfall amounts and spatial coverage over the two regions are expected to increase as the forecast period progresses," the weatherman said in its seven days forecast.

Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties, the department said would experience morning, early afternoon and evening showers.