Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at the Quarantine Center in Antorre, Gash Barka Region and Hamelmalo in Anseba Region.

Both patients are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia recently.

On the other hand, seven patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 412.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 463.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

30 October 2020