Gambia: One New Covid-19 Case Recorded, No New Death

The Gambia recorded one new case of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand six hundred and sixty-six.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded by health officials.

The newly confirmed case represented 1.1% positivity test rate. The confirmed case is a 49-year-old female, who despite testing positive, is asymptomatic.

This is the 181st national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The Gambia currently has four people under quarantine and eight hundred and eighty-one active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said ninety new laboratory test results were received the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Hab.

"No new test returned undetermined. Six new patients recovered within the last 24 hours," he said.

He said no new person has been taken into quarantine and no new person was discharged either.

The bulk of active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.